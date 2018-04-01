CHS continues academic UIL domination with district meet; 39 students qualify for Regionals

Canadian High School students scored more than 500 points above their nearest competitor at the Conference 3A District 1 Academics Spring Meet held at West Texas A&M University on March 21. With a total of 785 points, CHS’s closest rival—out of five other schools—was Childress High School with a score of 254. River Road High School had 249 points. CHS claimed eight first-place teams and two alternate teams, and 39 students qualified for the Regional competition.

Results

Accounting – 1st team: 1st, Isaac Garcia; 3rd, Allie Collins; 5th, Alexis Flores; 8th, Taylor Bylinowski.

Calculator Applications – 1st team: 2nd, Melody Hood; 3rd, Tayler Dockray; 12th-tie, Alondra Ortega; 22nd, Reilly Fletcher.

Current Issues – 1st team: 1st, Stephen Pulliam; 3rd, Grace Abraham; 9th, Alex Smith.

Computer Science – 1st team: 1st, Quinn Cook; 2nd, Alex Moreno; 4th, Melody Hood; 5th, Geovanny Esparza.

Literary Criticism – 1st team: 1st, Tayler Dockray; 2nd, Caroline Cook; 4th, Tess Sawyer; 14th, Olivia Trolinger.

Mathematics – 1st team: 1st, Stephen Pulliam; 2nd, Darby Cook; 11th, Melody Hood; 20th-tie, Peyton Dockray.

Science – 1st team: 1st, Darby Cook; 2nd, Melody Hood; 6th, Tess Sawyer; 7th, Jace Belk; 8th, Kylie Sawyer. Biology – 1st, Melody Hood. Chemistry – 1st, Darby Cook; alternate, Jace Belk. Physics – 1st, Darby Cook.

Social Studies – 1st team: 1st, Jack Koetting; 3rd, Callie Dumbauld; 5th, Gracen Walker; 9th-tie, Abi Black.

Number Sense – Alternate team: 6th, Melody Hood; 8th, Darby Cook; 10th, Alondra Ortega; 18th, Geovanny Esparza.

Spelling and Vocabulary – Alternate team: 2nd, Dissy Vargas; 4th, Salym Cook; 5th, Victoria Valenzuela; 6th, Lauren Ridens.

Prose Interpretation – 1st, Karis King; 3rd, Parker Lee; 6th, Hannah Hegedus.

Poetry Interpretation – 1st, Molly Northcott; 4th, Claire Walser; 6th, Ellen Abraham.

Persuasive Speaking – 1st, Emily Alexander; 2nd, Sebastian Lugo; 7th, Savanna Innis.

News Writing – 1st, Matthew Lynch; 2nd, Molly Northcott.

Lincoln Douglas Debate – 1st, George Abraham.

Computer Applications – 1st, Kylie Sawyer; 2nd, Brenda Hernandez; 3rd, Alex Moreno.

Feature Writing – 1st, Molly Northcott; 2nd, Elise Lusk.

Informative Speaking – 2nd, Chloe Walser, 4th, Alex Moreno; 6th, Abi Black.

Ready Writing – 2nd, Elise Lusk; 4th, Annette Gandara.

Headline Writing – 2nd, Hannah Hegedus; 3rd, Marcee Cooke.

Editorial Writing – 4th, Grace Abraham; 5th, Elise Lusk.

Cross Examination Debate – 1st team, Ellen Abraham, Grace Abraham; 2nd team, Sam Fry, Jaqueline Perez.

Speech – 1st team.

Journalism – 1st team.

One-Act Play – 1st.

The Regional contest will be held April 13-14 at Abilene Christian University in Abilene.

UIL CoachesThe coaches for UIL are: Lisa Ayala, Prose and Poetry; Angela Ecton, Number Sense, Calculator, and Mathematics; Vonya Eudy, Speech and Theater; Krista Graves, Spelling; Jacqui Haygood, Journalism events; Michele Hagood, Computer App and Accounting; Wade Hood, Science and Computer Science; Whitney Jones, Ready Writing and Literary Criticism; Tonya Powers, Speech and Debate; Ron Shrader, Social Studies and Current Events.

PHOTO BY MICHELE HAGOOD