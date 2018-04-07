Real Estate This Week
For Sale
FOR SALE by owner. 815 Summit Avenue. 5-bedroom, 3-1/2 baths, 3,600 sq ft. Priced to sell. Call 806.217.2725.
FOR SALE: 2,100 sq ft, 3-bedroom, 1-3/4 bath house located at 1440 Willard. Large kitchen, large utility, walk-in closets, 1-car garage. Call 806.334.1699.
PRICE REDUCED: 875 sq ft commercial building located at 112 S. 2nd. Complete remodel 2016. Kitchenette, full bath w/ shower, new windows, doors, tin ceiling, insulation, flooring. Two parking spots and courtyard in back. Contact Ronda Bartlett 806.323.2265 (daytime).
