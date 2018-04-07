Real Estate This Week

For Sale

FOR SALE by owner. 815 Summit Avenue. 5-bedroom, 3-1/2 baths, 3,600 sq ft. Priced to sell. Call 806.217.2725.

FOR SALE: 875 sq ft commercial building located at <strong>112 S. 2nd</strong>. Complete remodel 2016. Kitchenette, full bath w/ shower, new windows, doors, tin ceiling, insulation, flooring. Two parking spots and courtyard in back. 95K. Serious inquiries only. Contact Ronda Bartlett 806.323.2265 (daytime).<iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2437.875284691796!2d-100.38724958561889!3d35.91494842472774!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x87a9c465dc32cf73%3A0xb8e2f8060b1bc2fd!2s112+S+2nd+St%2C+Canadian%2C+TX+79014!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1520023237998" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

FOR SALE: 2,100 sq ft, 3-bedroom, 1-3/4 bath house located at 1440 Willard. Large kitchen, large utility, walk-in closets, 1-car garage. Call 806.334.1699.

