Alex Moreno wins SHSU original composition prize

Canadian High School sophomore Alex Moreno will have the unique experience this month of hearing his original composition, “Dance the Night,” performed at the 56th Annual Sam Houston State University Contemporary Music Festival.

“Dance the Night” won first place in the university’s Carson Thomas Miller Texas Emerging Composers Competition for students currently enrolled in a Texas high school. Moreno’s piece is for xylophone with piano accompaniment. It is the first time he has entered a contest for composition.

