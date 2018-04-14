MISSING: Thomas Brown’s mother keeps the faith



Penny Meek, mother of missing Canadian teen Thomas Brown, battled the wind Tuesday afternoon to hang several new banners reminding the public of her son’s Thanksgiving Day 2016 disappearance, and seeking prayers for his return. Meek said she has learned little new since a movement by a support organization, Moms 4 Tom, and others successfully convinced the Texas Attorney General’s office to get involved in the investigation. “I know they are working on it,” she said, “because they will call and tell me that they are. We will continue to keep Thomas’s name and picture visible until this matter is resolved.” Few who have witnessed Meek’s efforts on her son’s behalf thus far can doubt her resolve.

PHOTO BY LAURIE EZZELL BROWN