Landry, Lusk, Fletcher, and Northcott lead Canadian tennis to District domination

Canadian’s reign as the premier tennis program in the district continued in 2018 as the Wildcats and Lady Cats swept all three team championships, claimed three division championships, and will send six to the regional tournament in Abilene on April 19-20, with at least one qualifier in every division, after the district tournament last Wednesday, in Pampa. Combined, Canadian defeated runner-up Spearman, 61-37. Tulia took a distant third place with 12 points.

The Lady Cats touted district championships in both…

To read the rest of this story, check out this week’s edition of The Canadian Record.

Photos by Peyton Aufill

To view and purchase these photos, and more, check out our complete online gallery.