Early voting begins next week in city council race

Registered voters in Canadian begin casting early ballots in next month’s city council election next week, on Monday, April 23.

The four-person race for three open council seats is the only contested race voters will have to decide on Saturday, May 5. Three other entities—the hospital district, water district, and school district—cancelled their elections when the incumbents drew no challengers.

The city council race features three council incumbents—Blake Beedy, Gary Prater, and Bob Gober—all vying for re-election, and newcomer Wendie Cook, as the challenger. Beedy and Prater will each complete their first two-year terms on the council this year. Former County Judge Bob Gober has served on the council for the last six years, after having been appointed to fill the one-year unexpired term of Bob Lusk.

Each of the four candidates responded this week to The Record’s annual candidate Q&A, which is published in this week’s edition. Read their responses to learn more about the candidates’ interests and concerns, and how they they would handle some of the issues the council can be expected to address.

Early voting by personal appearance in the May 5 election begins Monday, April 23, and ends on Tuesday, May 1. Early voters may cast their ballots each weekday at City Hall, located at 6 Main St. City business hours will be extended to 12-hour days on April 23 and April 24, to accommodate early voting.

All election-day voting will be conducted on Saturday, May 5, from 7 am to 7 pm in the Canadian High School foyer, located at 621 S. 5th.