Real Estate This Week

For Sale

905 Birch Street, 4-BR, 2-B home, brand-new windows, 1,500 sq. ft. of living space, metal shop in back, hot tub. Call 806.217.0097.

2,100 sq. ft. 3-BR, 1-3/4-B home located at 1440 Willard. Large kitchen, large utility, walk-in closets, 11-car garage. Call 806.334.1699.

208 N. 6th

1410 Willard

For Rent

FOR RENT: 1-BR, 1-BA apartment. $450/month. Call Josh at 619.550.6832.

FOR RENT: 3-BR, 2-BA house. Also, extra apartment. Call 760.598.5104.

FOR RENT: One and two bedroom apartments. Weekly or monthly. Furnished or unfurnished. Deposit and lease terms negotiable. Also, RV spot in the country. Call 806.217.0199 or 806.217.1018.

RV Park

CANADIAN RIVER RV Park within walking distance to the river. Call 806.323.3703.