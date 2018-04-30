Dancing Queen: Lady Coyote Durham makes reservations in College Station

The Panhandle is home to a myriad of athletic dynasties—particularly with small schools. Storied programs like Canadian, Stratford, Childress, Panhandle, West Texas, and Wellington are notorious across Texas for their recent domination at the state level.

Higgins is not considered among the vaunted elite.

Averi Durham is poised to change that for the town of 419.

Last Thursday, the back-to-back District 1-1A tennis champion…

To read the rest of this story, check out this week’s edition of The Canadian Record.

Photos by Peyton Aufill