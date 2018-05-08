Regional Champions: Canadian track trio headed to Austin

A senior, a junior, and a sophomore walk into the Abilene Christian track stadium… stop me if you’ve heard this one before.

For Canadian athletics, success at the regional level is nothing new, and for a decade now, the track-and-field program has sent at least one athlete to the state meet in Austin. The last time a Wildcat or Lady Cat failed to reach the capitol was 2007, and this last weekend, athletes Tyler Richardson, Salym Cook, and Rhet Pennington kept the streak alive by punching their tickets to Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Richardson wasted no time in making his reservation. In the shot put Friday, Richardson stepped into the ring, and on his very first throw…

To read the rest of this story, check out this week’s edition of The Canadian Record.

Photos by Peyton Aufill

To view and purchase these photos, and more, check out our complete online gallery.