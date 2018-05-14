Democratic gubernatorial nomination to be decided in May 22 primary runoff

Early voting begins next Monday, May 14, in Texas’ party primary runoff elections. More than 30 races are headed to the primary runoffs, which will be held on May 22, but only one will involve Hemphill County voters.

Early voting will be conducted from May 14-18 at the Hemphill County Courthouse. The courthouse will also be the only polling place open on Saturday, May 22, as well. Polling will be conducted from 7 am to 7 pm that day.

The runoff ballot is short and sweet. The sole statewide runoff race for Texans to settle is one between Democratic gubernatorial candidates Lupe Valdez and Andrew White.

Valdez was in her fourth term of office as sheriff of Dallas County when she resigned to run for Texas governor. She was first elected in 2004 as the nation’s first openly gay female Hispanic sheriff. Houston businessman Andrew White is the son of late Gov. Mark White.

Valdez outpolled White by 16 percentage points in the March 6 Democratic primary, but with a crowded field of seven other candidates, failed to earn more than 50 percent of the votes, forcing the runoff.

This Friday, May 11, the two Democratic candidates will meet in Austin for a debate, hosted by KXAN-TV. It will be aired on live television in Austin, and livestreamed on the station’s website at www.kxan.com.

The winner of the Democratic primary runoff will face Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in the general election this fall.

The only voters who may participate in the Democratic primary runoff election are those who voted in March’s Democratic primaries—which in Hemphill County, was only 15 voters—and those registered voters who did not participate in another party’s primary or convention.

If you voted in the Republican primary, or took an oath of affiliation with a party other than the Democratic Party, you may not vote in the Democratic runoff election.