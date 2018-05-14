TxDOT’s US 60 rehabilitation project is subject of public meeting here Tuesday

The Texas Department of Transportation has proposed a roadway rehabilitation project along US 60 from Birch to Main streets in Canadian. The public is invited to learn more about this important project at an Open House to be held at City Hall this Tuesday, May 15, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

In addition to the rehabilitation of existing pavement to concrete with sidewalks and pedestrian accommodations, the US 60 project will offer improved mobility and accessibility to area motorists. It is scheduled for bid-letting in fiscal year 2022, with an estimated cost of $4.4 million.

Tomorrow night’s meeting will begin with a short presentation by TxDOT officials. The public is encouraged to review the maps and exhibits that will be on display, offer comments, and ask questions.

“At TxDOT, communication is a two-way street,” said Amarillo District TxDOT Public Information Officer Sonja Gross, “so whenever we go into one of the communities we serve, like Canadian, we want to be able to share the plan proposal with the people who utilize the roadway every day.”

“Once the community knows what we have planned,” she said, “they are often able to provide us with vital feedback that allows us to address potential concerns, before it is too late.”

As an example, Gross mentioned a recent meeting in Hereford, where concerns were expressed about truck drivers pulling off the roadway and onto a scale at a grain elevator. Required right-of-way for the proposal would have put those drivers much closer to the roadway.

“Knowing this concern now allows TxDOT to work on solutions that address the issue before the project gets started,” Gross said, “so that’s the type of feedback we’re hoping to receive when we meet in Canadian next week.”

Kit Black, TxDOT’s director of transportation, has discussed the project’s scope and timeline with City Manager Joe Jarosek, in an effort to identify any potential utility conflicts, and to modify the roadway design, where feasible, to avoid those conflicts.

The repair and replacement of aging infrastructure is a top priority for city officials. Jarosek has said that the city recognizes and hopes to take advantage of the potential to coordinate the replacement and relocation of city-owned utilities with TxDOT’s project. In doing so, he has said, there are potential cost savings to the city in timing the replacement of some utility lines with TxDOT’s excavation work.

In addition, both the city and TxDOT are working with local CARE (Cultural Arts and Recreation Enhancement) committee members to incorporate some highway beautification measures—like streetlamps, signage, and green space—into the project.