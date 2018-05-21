Wildcat to Wildcat: Richardson signs with ACU

The state track meet proved to be the appropriate setting for one of Canadian’s best all-time, all-around athletes.

Friday, in Austin, senior Tyler Richardson won a state silver medal in the shot-put event with a throw of 57-01.25. This was his second year to do so, wrapping up a four-year career collecting eight state medals and four championship rings as a part of the back-to-back state champion football and basketball teams.

“Four years went by fast,” said Richardson. “It feels like I should be a freshman still, learning the ropes, but I’m a senior now and I took hold of that rope. I’ve been successful in a lot of stuff, and I couldn’t have done any of that without teammates, coaches, parents, family, fans—this community…”

Feature story and photos by Peyton Aufill.