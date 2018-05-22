Democratic gubernatorial nomination to be decided in today’s primary runoff

Texas voters will head to the polls today to settle a series of primary runoffs. Topping the ballot is the contest between Democratic gubernatorial candidates Lupe Valdez and Andrew White, both seeking their party’s nomination to challenge Republican Governor Greg Abbott in the November 6, 2018, general election.

The contest between Valdez and White is the only statewide race on today’s ballots—and the only decision facing Hemphill County voters.

Valdez was in her fourth term of office as sheriff of Dallas County when she resigned to run for Texas governor. Houston businessman Andrew White is the son of late Gov. Mark White. Valdez outpolled White by 16 percentage points in the March 6 Democratic primary, but with a crowded field of seven other candidates, failed to earn more than 50 percent of the votes, forcing the runoff.

All polling in Hemphill County will be conducted at the courthouse from 7 am to 7 pm today.

The only voters who may participate in the Democratic primary runoff election are those who voted in the March Democratic primaries—which in Hemphill County, was only 15 voters—and those registered voters who did not participate in another party’s primary or convention.

If you voted in the Republican primary, or took an oath of affiliation with a party other than the Democratic Party, you may not vote in the Democratic runoff election.