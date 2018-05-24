In the News 5.24.18

CHS Seniors awarded $375,067 in scholarships

2018 Honor Graduates announced for Canadian Middle and High Schools

Coach Copley bids a fond farewell to

Tuesday fire destroys abandoned mobile home west of Gilmer Street

Read all these stories and more in our e-edition for only $1/week, $25/year,

or call 806.323.6461 today to subscribe to our print edition:

$36/year (in Hemphill County), $42/year (surrounding counties) and $55/year (elsewhere).

SUBSCRIBE TODAY. SUPPORT GOOD COMMUNITY JOURNALISM.