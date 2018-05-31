In the News 5.31.18
Cub Scout Pack 271 pitched in to help place Memorial Day flags this week
Class of ’18 Valedictorian Chloe Walser is Canadian High’s 89th Liske Cup winner
In 8th-grade graduation ceremony, Pamela Escarcega is presented with Abraham Award
Canadian Municipal Pool opens season with free swim day Monday
Read all these stories and more in our e-edition for only $2/week, $35/year,
or call 806.323.6461 today to subscribe to our print edition:
$45/year (in Hemphill County), $50/year (surrounding counties) and $65/year (elsewhere).
On local newsstands: $1.50/issue
SUBSCRIBE TODAY. SUPPORT GOOD COMMUNITY JOURNALISM.