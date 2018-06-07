In the News 6.7.18

Main Street Cruise Night rolls out here next Saturday, June 16

Live Like Linda golf tourney paints the fairway pink,

raises record amount to fight breast cancer

Economic Development Council buys into

Canadian Cultural District’s multi-faceted plan

Gravel truck rollover jams up traffic on US 83 south Saturday morning

