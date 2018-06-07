Community Resource Expo set June 14 in Booker; others for later in the year

By Kay Ledbetter, skledbetter@ag.tamu.edu

AMARILLO—The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is partnering with Panhandle Community Services and other organizations dedicated to helping individuals and families in surrounding communities to host Community Resource Expos.

The events are free, children-friendly, interactive and include lunch, organizers said.

The next expo will be from 11 am to 1:30 pm on June 14 at the Booker Christian Church, 322 S. Eastern, Booker.

“The Community Resources Expo is a collaborative effort among agencies in the upper 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle,” said Dr. Angela Burkham, AgriLife Extension state program leader—family and community health, Amarillo. “The goal is to connect community members with resources and life skill development that will help them to be successful in life.”

She said Community Resource Expos are rotated to different communities in the High Plains. Following Booker, expos are scheduled this summer in Dumas at the Dumas Community Center from 11 am to 1:30 pm July 12; and in Friona from 3-5 pm Aug. 9.

Additional planning is underway for events in Borger, Sept. 13; Wheeler, Oct. 4; and Vega, Nov. 8.

“Our purpose is to provide prevention, intervention, correction and education that will improve quality of life,” said Kaitlin Mosley, event coordinator and assistant director for health services at Panhandle Community Services in Amarillo.

Other agencies involved include: Texas Panhandle Centers Behavioral and Developmental Health, Panhandle Breast Health, Panhandle Community Services, RSVP, Amerigroup, Area Agency on Aging, Panhandle Workforce Solutions, FirstCare, Get F.I.T., DentaQuest, Texas Health and Human Services, Haven Health, Breast Center of Excellence, Managed Care Center, Uniting Parents, Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas, 2-1-1 Texas, High Plains Food Bank and Superior Health Plan.

The Community Resource Expo at Booker will offer information on stress management, resources for the aging, child and adult well-being, substance abuse, available jobs, legal information, housing and utility assistance, breast and colon cancer, healthy eating habits, health insurance options and reproductive health.

There will also be food demonstrations with taste-testing, interactive games and drawings for door prizes.

For more information on the Booker event, call Mosley at 806.342.6155.