Podcast covering Thomas Brown case airs Friday

The disappearance of Canadian High School student Thomas Brown on Thanksgiving Day, 2016, will be the subject this Friday of “Unfound,” a weekly podcast dealing with missing-person cases across the country. The podcast, produced by Ed Dentzel of Madeira Beach, Florida, will air for the first time on Friday, June 15, at 2 pm.

“Unfound” is a true crime podcast that covers cases involving disappearances, by interviewing the people who know the victims best. “Every episode I do,” Dentzel said, “I interview the mother, the father, the sibling, even the child of someone who disappeared. I get information firsthand. I go right to the source.”

Although he has covered over 80 missing person cases—from Alaska to Florida, from New York to Idaho—Dentzel said the Brown case disturbs him the most. “I happen to be very distressed by this case,” he said.

This week’s podcast will be one of the longest episodes “Unfound” has ever done, he said, with more than three hours of an interview with Tom’s mother, Penny Meek.

Dentzel, who has not visited Canadian, said he has unearthed new evidence in the Tom Brown story that has never been in the public sphere before. Dentzel viewed nearly seven hours of video captured by cameras from the Moody Building, at the corner of Main and 2nd Street, on the night and early morning of Brown’s disappearance.

He discovered what he believes is previously unseen video shot from two additional camera angles outside the building. One is a color video, taken from the 2nd Street side and pointing to the intersection with Main, from which the image at left was taken. The second one was captured on a camera pointing to the parking lot south of the building.

Those video images are revealing, he suggests, as much for what never appears on them, as for what does.

The episode will be uploaded to the Podomatic podcast player , available free from the iTunes app store, and can also be accessed via the Stitcher app.