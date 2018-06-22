Wildcat basketball 5-1 through two summer tournaments

The defending district-champion Wildcat basketball team has been hard at work this summer in an effort to defend their title.

Led by Wildcat Legend and Lubbock Christian guard Cameron Copley, the Wildcats wiped the floor with Meadow, Vega, and Panhandle to win the Happy Tournament on June 2. Canadian followed up the championship with a trip to Gruver on Thursday.

The Wildcats were unable to keep their wining streak from Happy alive as they dropped the opening round to the hosting Greyhounds in the final seconds 47-45. Though the game was a battle throughout, Canadian was able to maintain a comfortable lead through most of the 40-minute running clock. With just a minute and a half remaining, however, the Greyhounds went on a 5-0 run to take the lead for good as the final Wildcat shot clattered away from the rim.

After a disappointing start, the Wildcats righted the ship, posting wins over 4A Pampa, 77-53; and a staggering 55-51 upset of 5A Canyon in the tournament finale.

After graduating two-time state champions Matthew Lynch and Tyler Richardson, the Wildcats will have to find new production under first-year Head Coach Brandon Wall. Despite the departures, Wall will have plenty up-and-coming talent to work with, including junior Grant McCook who turned into one of the Wildcats leading scorers alongside Lynch in 2018, and lengthy Payton Collier who had several devastating blocks in the Gruver loss.

The Cats will head to New Home, today and Friday, before wrapping up their final team camp in Haskell next week.

Photos by Peyton Aufill

To purchase these photos, check out our complete online gallery.