In the News: 07.12.18

The Record’s 4th of July Photographers’ Journal:

Celebrating America, Canadian-style

130th Annual Fourth of July Rodeo lights up Canadian’s celebration

Turtle Race makes a comeback in 4th of July celebration lineup

Canadian school building featured in Kemp Center architectural exhibit

Read all these stories and more in our e-edition for only $2/week, $35/year,

or call 806.323.6461 today to subscribe to our print edition:

$45/year (in Hemphill County), $50/year (surrounding counties) and $65/year (elsewhere).

On local newsstands: $1.50/issue

SUBSCRIBE TODAY. SUPPORT INDEPENDENT COMMUNITY JOURNALISM.