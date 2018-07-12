Trustees tour school construction projects

CISD Superintendent Kyle Lynch conducted a tour of the nearly-completed $10 million school-construction project at the middle and high school campuses with school trustees Tuesday evening.

The board got a look at the finished elevator installed at CMS, which provides handicapped access to both floors in that building, and to a lower walkway connecting it to the CHS campus, as well as to a new faculty bathroom on the middle school’s upper level.

They walked through the new enclosed walkway that connects the two campuses; viewed a vastly-improved courtyard area; and were led through the two-story classroom addition, which includes a new serving cafeteria, theater storage and tech area and drama classroom, art room and other classrooms. In the existing high school building, they got a look at the new girls’ weight room, the foyer area, and two bathrooms in the foyer, which are under renovation this summer.

In the drama classroom, Lynch pointed out the new wood flooring, which had buckled, and said it was being replaced by the contractor with other flooring, at no cost to the district. He also noted that the additional workspace will allow drama teacher Vonya Eudy to add tech training to her class schedule.

Lynch also pointed out to the board that new concrete paving had been poured by Canadian Redi-Mix in the band-hall parking lot and would be finished with permanent striping on July 19, after it cures. Additional paving will be installed in the alley, connecting the lower parking lot to one adjacent to CMS.

Lynch advised trustees that additional patching of the district’s parking areas will be done over the winter in anticipation of seal-coating next summer.