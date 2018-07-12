City of Canadian rolls out new website

The new City of Canadian website went live last week, offering an easily-navigable guide to the business of this community. “We are very excited,” said City Secretary Kimberly Sloat, “and while there is still work to do, we are proud of where it is.” The new site offers a subscribe feature for anyone who wants to sign up to receive email updates. To register, click on the link to “Resources,” and then the link to “Email Notifications.” It also provides quick links to meeting reminders, agendas and minutes, online payments, the city code of ordinances, and various application forms for employment, specific use permits, zoning variances, street excavation permits and more.