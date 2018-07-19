Real Estate This Week

For Sale

WILL TRADE: Will trade executive home in Colonies Subdivision (Amarillo) for farm or ranch land in eastern Panhandle. 806.662.2478.

905 Birch Street, PRICE REDUCED to $160,000. 4-BR, 2-B home, brand-new windows, 1,500 sq. ft. of living space, metal shop in back, hot tub. Call 806.217.4272.



2,100 sq. ft. 3-BR, 1-3/4-bath home located at 1440 Willard. Large kitchen, large utility, walk-in closets, 1-car garage. Call 806.334.1699.

FOR SALE: Updated beautiful brick ranch style home. 2,085 sq ft, 4-bedroom, 3-bath. 1410 Willard Ave. Turn-key, asking $215,000. Call 806.323.3127.