In the News: 07.26.18

Second Cruise Night catches attention

of cross-country traveler driving ’55 Chevy Bel Air

Water-well screenings reveal presence of arsenic at three sites

Rhett Meyer is clerk for Senator John Cornyn

Go! Weekend does a world of good in one-day blitz of helping hands

Read all these stories and more in our e-edition for only $2/week, $35/year,

or call 806.323.6461 today to subscribe to our print edition:

$45/year (in Hemphill County), $50/year (surrounding counties) and $65/year (elsewhere).

On local newsstands: $1.50/issue