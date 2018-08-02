In the News: 08.02.18

Football returns to Wildcat Stadium with youth football camp

Congressman Mac Thornberry signs on as co-sponsor of PRINT Act

U.S. Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke visits the Panhandle for Town Hall

Liza Cooper wins JRCA All-Around

Go! Weekend does a world of good in one-day blitz of helping hands

Read all these stories and more in our e-edition for only $2/week, $35/year,

or call 806.323.6461 today to subscribe to our print edition:

$45/year (in Hemphill County), $50/year (surrounding counties) and $65/year (elsewhere).

On local newsstands: $1.50/issue