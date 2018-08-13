In the News: 08.09.18

Spirits soar in Canadian thanks to Wildcat Cheer

Countdown is officially on with The Record’s

Annual Back to School 2018-19 Edition

Lt. James Haley tapped for 2019 Blue Angels squadron

Lowe’s customers tries to pass counterfeit $100 bill

Read all these stories and more in our e-edition for only $2/week, $35/year,

or call 806.323.6461 today to subscribe to our print edition:

$45/year (in Hemphill County), $50/year (surrounding counties) and $65/year (elsewhere).

On local newsstands: $1.50/issue