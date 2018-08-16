Image Taken at the Oklahoma State Cowboy Football Practice, Saturday, August 4, 2018, Sherman Smith Training Center, Stillwater, OK. Bruce Waterfield/OSU Athletics
Sports 

Cook announces departure from OSU football program

admin 709 Views 0 Comment

Chance Cook announced last week his decision to walk away from the Oklahoma State football program.
On Aug. 8, the two-time football state champion, two-time all-state running back, mile-relay state champion and all-around Wildcat legend took to his social media accounts to publicly step away from Cowboy football.
“To some, this announcement may come as a total shock,” wrote Cook. “ As of right now, I have stepped away from football at Oklahoma State…

To read the rest of this story, check out this week’s edition of The Canadian Record.

PHOTO COURTESY BRUCE WATERFIELD

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *