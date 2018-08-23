The First Day of School

On the first day of the 2018-19 school year Wednesday morning, backpack-bedazzled students streamed into Canadian Elementary School in droves—some with parents in tow, and some, fiercely-independent and prepared to meet the world head-on. Teachers and staff were ready and waiting for them—on the sidewalk, in the office and hallway, and in the cafeteria—where they all finally gathered to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, and to join in a quiet moment of reflection before classes began. This year’s enrollment numbers, according to CISD administration, are on par with last year’s first-day count, but about 20 students lower than the final day of school, when Canadian High School graduated its largest senior class in history. For the record, first-day enrollment at CES was 213 students, while Baker Elementary reported 201, Canadian Middle School 221, and Canadian High School 267. Here’s wishing all 902 CISD students a productive, creative and successful school year.