In the News: 08.23.18
4H Gold Star winners Alex Smith, Paige Perry
announced during annual banquet
The First Day of School:
902 students show up for classes at Canadian ISD
Hemphill County Hospital stages active shooter
drill to test emergency preparedness
Wildcats bully Dogs in pre-season’s first scrimmage
PLUS: Local driver’s license office recommended for closure; HCSO makes four felony arrests; Eight indictments returned in District Court; Dusty Witcher proves not all heroes wear capes…AND MORE
