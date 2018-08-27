King, Seliger host meeting here this Thursday

On Thursday, August 30, State Representative Ken King will be touring a segment of House District 88 to talk about the upcoming 86th Regular Legislative Session. King will team up with State Senator Kel Seliger for a series of meetings in Roberts, Hemphill, Lipscomb and Ochiltree counties that day. King and Seliger will begin the day at the Miami High School Auditorium, located at 100 Warrior Lane, from 9 am to 10 am. Their next stop will be at the Canadian Middle School, 404 6th Street, from 10:45 am to 11:45 am, followed by a meeting at the Booker High School Library, 600 S. Main Street, from 2 pm to 3 pm. The two legislators’ final stop of the day will be at the Perryton Campus of Frank Phillips College, 2314 S. Jefferson Street, from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm. King and Seliger will solicit feedback from constituents on issues of vital importance to them and their communities. “Before beginning another legislative session, it is important that I receive input and ideas from the constituents of District 88 to help me effectively represent and advocate for our community,” King said. Seliger welcomed the opportunity to meet with residents of Senate District 31, “to talk about the issues we will be addressing during the 86th Legislature and their priorities.”