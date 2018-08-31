New comic strip by acclaimed Argentinian cartoonist coming to Record next week

Beginning on Thursday, Sept. 6, The Canadian Record will feature a new and original weekly comic strip, Macanudo, by Argentinian cartoonist, Ricardo “Liniers” Siri.

Featuring a rotating cast of dozens of characters, Macanudo is an incredible, offbeat, and visionary strip that has appeared in the daily Argentine newspaper, La Nación, since 2002. In the United States, Liniers is a contributing cover artist for The New Yorker and has created graphic novels for children that have earned him many starred reviews, award nominations, and critical acclaim.

Record publisher Laurie Ezzell Brown said she was so delighted with the preview package of Macanudo strips that King Features sent her that she tested them on several readers and friends. Macanudo earned an enthusiastic thumbs-up from each one of them.

“We love beautiful art, and we love art that makes us laugh and think,” said Brown. “We are excited to have the chance to enliven these pages with something so beautifully-drawn and so thoughtfully-crafted. We hope our readers—young and old—will fall in love with Macanudo, just as we did.”

One reader who ‘taste-tested’ the cartoon for The Record, before they signed on, offered this critique: “I would like to see one of these every day for the rest of my life. A little reminiscent of Calvin & Hobbes but sweeter.”

To which we can only add, “Done. If you’ll settle for once a week.”

At San Diego’s Comic-Con this summer, Liniers won the Eisner Award for Best Publication for Early Readers, for his children’s book, Good Night Planet. Named for the pioneering comics creator and graphic novelist Will Eisner, the Eisner Awards are considered the “Oscars” of the comic book industry. Liniers was also presented with The Inkpot Award, recognition given to individuals for their contributions to the worlds of comics, science fiction/fantasy, film, television, animation, and fandom services.

Liniers currently resides in Vermont, where he is participating in a fellowship with the Center for Cartoon Studies, teaching at Dartmouth College and drawing Macanudo daily.