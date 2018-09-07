Wildcats hit the road looking to improve on week one win

After rolling over West Texas Stinnett (0-1) in the season opener, the No. 2 Canadian Wildcats (1-0) face their first road test of the 2018 season, at 3A-DI River Road (0-1) no less.

The Wildcats don’t have much of a storied history, with Canadian leading the series 17-2. River Road’s last victory goes way back to 1982, which puts the Black-and-Gold on a 15-game winning streak. In those wins, Canadian averages a 30-point victory, with the largest margin of defeat coming in 1979, 55-6.

Last season was more of the same…

