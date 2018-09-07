In the News: 09.06.18
Photo mural spanning 100 years of CISD history is
center of attention during Tuesday’s Open House
McCooks serve up five touchdowns in
season-opening route of West Texas Comanches
Under new director, Rachel’s Little House
Day Care Center enrollment rebounds
Aug. 20 hearing sets stage for public comment
on proposed new Main St. zoning guidelines
