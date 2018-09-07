Zoning proposal would establish new architectural guidelines for Main Street

The city of Canadian notified affected property owners this week of a proposed zoning amendment, which would establish new guidelines for commercial properties on Canadian’s Main Street. Letters were sent out to those property owners seeking their input on the new guidelines. A meeting will be held at City Hall on Monday, Sept. 17, at 5:30 pm, offering citizens the opportunity to learn more about the plan and to comment, if they wish. For more information about the proposed guidelines, read the report on page 6 of this week’s Canadian Record, available online.