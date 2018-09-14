Battle on 83 pits Perryton shutdown D versus Canadian high-flying offense

After downing their first two opponents, the No. 2 Canadian Wildcats (2-0) have their first, and perhaps biggest, rival coming to town Friday.

The 4A Perryton Rangers (0-2) haven’t had the start they were hoping for, but when they meet with the Wildcats for the 71st time, all bets are off.

Two years ago, the Rangers broke a four year losing streak against Canadian, in Wildcat Stadium, upsetting the eventual region champions 24-16.

Last year, the Wildcats exacted revenge, winning 36-0, but the Canadian offense was downright disgusted by their performance.

Through the first three quarters, the offense…

