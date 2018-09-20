Wildcats win 20th consecutive regular season game in Battle on 83

The Canadian Wildcat football team (3-0) continued to build momentum early in the 2018 season by pounding on 4A-DII rival Perryton (0-3), 32-10 Friday night.

Though the Rangers are winless on the season, they boasted one of the best defenses the Wildcats may see in the regular season. The Air Canadian offense could care less, however, and proceeded to rack up over 500 yards of offense, for the second week in a row, against their US 83 rival.

“The gameplan was the linemen [and receivers] getting our blocks,” said receiver Trent Evans. “Run our routes well, catch the football, and make something happen afterwards.”

Wildcat playmakers shot all around the field in a statistically impressive display.

Quarterback Casen Cavalier threw three touchdowns for the third time in as many games, and…

To read the rest of this story, check out this week’s edition of The Canadian Record.

Photos by Peyton Aufill

To purchase these photos, check out our photo store.