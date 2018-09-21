Scrappy Eagles hope to rewrite history at Canadian homecoming

It’s homecoming week in Canadian, and the chosen opponent for such an occasion is a long-absent rival, and maybe for good reason.

The last time the Wildcats (3-0) and the 2A-DII Sanford Fritch Eagles (0-3) met, it was a blood bath, with Canadian pouring it on 77-6, back in 2013.

That might have something to do with the Eagles stealing a win the year before, knocking off Canadian 21-20, snapping an eight-game winning streak for the Wildcats—the longest in the series.

The Wildcats have typically dominated the Eagles, with a 21-8-2 lead in the series. That 2013 shellacking was…

To read the rest of this story, check out this week’s edition of The Canadian Record.