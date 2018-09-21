Setting The Record straight

In our coverage of this week’s city council meeting, we incorrectly reported that the River Valley Pioneer Museum had requested $70,000 in HOT (Hotel/Motel Occupancy Tax) funding for the 2018-19 fiscal year—an increase of $2,000 over the previously budgeted amount. The museum’s request was actually only $39,000.

We apologize for the error.

RVPM receives 25 percent of HOT revenues collected by the city, while 50 percent goes to the Canadian/Hemphill County Chamber of Commerce and 25 percent is retained by the city. Under Texas law, HOT revenues can only be used to promote tourism.

The museum’s request was accompanied by a proposed budget, showing how the HOT funds would be expended, including: conservation and preservation of exhibits; special events for July 4, Fall Foliage, receptions and traveling exhibits; luncheon events, including their annual membership appreciation luncheon; general maintenance of the meeting room; permanent exhibit redesign; tourism; website expenses and educational workshops; and advertising.

In 2017-18, the museum welcomed 3,270 visitors—nearly 800 of whom were from other communities in Texas or outside of the state, including guests from Germany, Ireland, Brazil and South Africa.

Among the upcoming events already on the museum’s schedule is the Smithsonian Exhibit, “HomeTown Teams,” which will open November 27, and be on display through the month of December. Museum director Lisa Hanbury reported today that she already has several area schools scheduled to come to Canadian to see the exhibit.