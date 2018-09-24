Wildcat Jaxtyn Valenzuela and CMS Lady Cat XC teams race to the top of the podium

The CMS cross-country teams dominated their home course Saturday morning, featuring not one, but two championships between the Wildcats and Lady Cats.

First, runner Jaxtyn Valenzuela smashed all challengers to bring home the gold out of 89 runners in the boys middle-school race. Valenzuala posted a time of 11:24 to defeat Perryton’s Tad Pshigoda. The two runners were neck-and-neck almost the entirety of the race, before Valenzuela pulled ahead on the final quarter-mile.

“I was tired,” said Valenzuela. “I was trying to pass him, and I…”

Photos by Peyton Aufill

