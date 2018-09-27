Wildcat offense hangs half-a-hundred on Homecoming

It was a special night in Canadian Friday.

Homecoming festivities, such as the return of the 1977 Wildcat football team and presentation of the Homecoming Queen, kept the capacity crowd entertained while the football game played between the No. 2 Wildcats (4-0) and 2A-DII Sanford Fritch Eagles (0-4) was perhaps, decidedly, less thrilling.

Canadian resumed the historically lopsided series with a macabre 51-6 thumping of the Eagles, who were outmanned from the get-go. Starting quarterback Tucker Mayberry had been sidelined the week prior. His replacement was unfortunately injured on the opening drive, and the third string quarterback was called in to replace him.

Needless to say, there was very limited success against the talented Wildcats, who scored all 51 of their points in the first half and held the Eagles to a season-low 67 yards of offense.

The defensive performance was highlighted by…

Photos by Peyton Aufill

