In the News 09.27.18
Shopko to close store in December
Chamber’s Christmas lighting for Sunset Park postponed by City Council, awaiting expanded plan
Wildcat Stadium is the scene of coronation of the 2018 CHS Homecoming Queen, Brittany Walser
Wildcat offense hangs half-a-hundred in Homecoming game against Sanford Fritch
