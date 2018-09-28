Wildcats’ and Lions’ pre-district slate climaxes in battle of unbeatens

Here’s something you don’t see every day…

A Canadian Wildcat and Grapevine Faith Lion on the same football field. What you might expect is both of these storied programs battling for supremacy. That’s exactly what we’ll get Saturday afternoon when No. 2 3A-DII Canadian (4-0) challenges TAPPS DI Grapevine Faith (4-0) in a rare public versus private school game more reminiscent of a November playoff match than final pre-district preparations in September.

“It’s exciting,” said Koetting. “It’s kind of like a dress rehearsal for playoffs. We’re making a long road trip, playing somebody you don’t play a whole lot, it’s a Saturday day game. Whatever happens…”

