The News Fixer: Wael Resol honored for work with journalists on front line in Iraq

Last month, the winners of awards honoring some of the most courageous—yet least recognized—journalists around the world were announced. Among the recipients was Syrian Wael Resol, who was named this year’s News Fixer.

Wael Resol is the husband of Canadian native Katy McGarr. The two first met while working at the American International School in Kurdistan. Today, they live in Sulaimani, a city in the northern Kurdistan region of Iraq, where Katy is the director of student services at The American University of Iraq.

Wael was nominated for the award by the international journalists who hired him as their fixer during assignments covering the war in Iraq. He is one of three honorees chosen to receive the Kurt Schork Memorial Awards, named in honor of an American freelance journalist who was killed in Sierra Leone while on assignment for Reuters in 2000.

The News Fixer prize was inspired by freelance journalist Anna Husarska, author and friend of Kurt Schork. It pays tribute to the vital role that news fixers play in reporting the news from often dangerous and hostile locations.

Rarely credited and usually in danger, these on-the-ground “guides” often also act as translators, drivers, and assistant reporters. It is the fixers’ local expertise, as well as their network of official—and unofficial—contacts that provide the raw source material for out-of-town correspondents.

In a recent interview with Wael and Katy via FaceTime, The Record learned more about the work Wael does. Read the whole story in this week’s e-Edition.

