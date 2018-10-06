CHS Theatre Class presents ‘Sleeping Walter’ Saturday night at Texas Crown

This Saturday, Oct. 6, the Canadian High School theatre-production class will present Sleeping Walter for the public. The performance will be staged at the Texas Crown Performance Hall at 7 pm.

It is the first production of the year for the students of theatre arts and speech teacher, Vonya Eudy. Her theatre-production class increased this year from 17 students to a total of 31. “I needed something that would use a lot of kids and be fun,” she said.

The lighter subject of the show follows The Angelina Project, last year’s one-act play—which was much heavier and more serious—that advanced to state one-act play contest. Eudy says Sleeping Walter is also a way to give back to the community for its backing of the theatre program. “Everybody was so supportive,” she said.

Eudy notes that besides allowing for more students to be onstage, Sleeping Walter gives those who have never been onstage to ease their way in with this show. “Some kids who were part of things last year have bigger roles,” she added.

Sleeping Walter, by Matt Buchanan, is the story of a young boy whose dreams are so much more fulfilling that his real life that he refuses to wake up. Walter dreams a series of increasingly fantastic triumphs, as his family grows more and more concerned that he won’t wake up. Finally, his sister, Grace, joins him in his dreams to try to “bring him back.” However, it is not until Walter learns for himself that real satisfaction comes from trying, not from winning, that he decides to come back to the real world.

The show’s company includes: Ellen Abraham, Grace Abraham, Sydney Butler, Jett Cameron, Nicolas Castillo, Casen Cavalier, Colton Cooper, Leobardo de la Cruz, Pamela Escarcega, Rhett Flowers, Sam Fry, Gage Gerhardt, William Innis, Sawyer Landry, Parker Lee, Lexi Lybrand, Trey McPherson, Presley McQuiddy, Arianna Meraz, Tinley Pennington, Jackie Perez, Stephen Pulliam, Lauren Ridens, Ashleigh Rowden, Monica Salas, Cielo Sanchez, Alex Smith, Andrez Trejo, Olivia Trolinger, Claire Walser, Brice Wilkinson, Karen Aragon, Will Hayes, and Kaylee Scates.

Students in pre-K through sixth grade will be treated to the 45-minute show today and on Friday during the school day. The cost for the public performance Saturday evening is $3; children 5 and under are free.