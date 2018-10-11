In the News

Canadian gets a two-day soaking; heavy rains cause flooding

Turkey Trot Run/Walk fundraiser planned on two-year anniversary of Tom Brown’s disappearance

Oil & Gas Conference is deemed a success, with more than 250 in attendance

Wildcat XC qualifies for regional

Read all these stories and more in our e-edition for only $2/week, $35/year, or call 806.323.6461 today to subscribe to our print edition: $45/year (in Hemphill County), $50/year (surrounding counties) and $65/year (elsewhere). On local newsstands: $1.50/issue