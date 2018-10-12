Tulia offense hopes to outdo No. 4 Air Canadian in district opener

The No. 4 Wildcats (4-1) return to action Friday night.

After taking a bye week to lick their wounds following a 41-20 loss to No. 9 Grapevine Faith, the Wildcats are hungry for some fresh meat, and the sacrificial lamb to open district play are the Tulia Hornets (3-2).

The Hornets have never tasted victory against the Wildcats with the brief series sitting at 5-0-1. In fact, Tulia hasn’t had a hope for wins against the vaunted Canadian machine, losing on average 43-7…

