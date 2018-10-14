Canadian’s Fall Foliage Weekend Oct. 19-20: Try out the new, savor the tried-and-true

Tape Art is coming back to the Fall Foliage Festival! The artists’ unique murals will pop up all over town, like the dragon at right that appeared at The Citadelle last year. Another art event will return—Scenes on the River, where artists will set up along the walking bridge. The festival’s Tour of Homes returns after a hiatus of two seasons, with a look at two interesting “barndominiums.”

Brand-new is a performance by comedian, author, and singer, Heather Land, with her “I Ain’t Doin’ It” at the Texas Crown on Saturday at 7 pm.

The 3rd Annual Car Show will continue to be a crowd-pleaser, bringing out the car lovers to the downtown area. Then, Saturday evening, at 6:30 pm, the popular Cruise Night will begin. This new event has become a favorite since it took off on June 16. Staged at Brown Bag Roasters on Main Street every third Saturday, it is organized by vintage-car owners.

Other artistic opportunities are on tap: The Citadelle Art Foundation has a feature exhibit for the ages—“Rembrandt: Sordid and Sacred: The Beggars in Rembrandt’s Etchings.” Conejo Art Gallery will offer the chance to paint Graffiti Sugar Skulls and view an unusual exhibit by Ceramicist Bruce Alves.

River Valley Pioneer Museum will have the paintings of local artists, Ronda Bartlett and Lauren Haley, as well as their Annual Quilt Show. The Wire Hanger, Poor Boy Trading Company, and Be Delight will host art projects at their stores. Then there is the Arts & Crafts Fair, a perennial favorite, and the Outdoor Market at Canadian Gardens.

Lake Marvin will be the backdrop for Nature Activities. On Saturday, the Canadian Community Center will host a Hayride. Those wanting to see the festival from above can take Helicopter Tours provided by Flap-Air. Those wishing to stay on land and get their exercise can do the Run for Life.

When visitors get hungry, there is the Baked Potatoes & More Lunch on Saturday, and the Taco Pile-on Lunch on Sunday for their dining pleasure.

… Something for everyone at local eateries and retailers. Enjoy …