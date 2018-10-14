Turkey Trot run/walk fundraiser planned on 2-year anniversary of Brown’s disappearance

The family of Thomas Brown announced Tuesday that a scholarship fund established to honor the missing Canadian teenager will now be administered by the Opportunity Plan. They also unveiled plans for a 2-Mile Turkey Trot fundraiser to be held here on Thanksgiving Eve, the two-year anniversary of his disappearance.

The Opportunity Plan, Inc. (OPI), based in Canyon, has been providing assistance with the costs of higher education to students in this region since 1954—most recently to the tune of more than $1 million for students in the last academic year. Calling it “one of the finest student loan programs that has ever come to my attention,” former Texas Governor John Connally, in 1965, recommended that a similar program be incorporated into a statewide platform. In November of that year, the Texas Opportunity Plan was established by Texas voters.

Opportunity Plan Executive Director Keith Brown was on hand for Tuesday’s press conference, and said, “The Opportunity Plan receives about 700 applications a year. We have lots of opportunities to give money away.”

In a press conference held at Canadian’s First Presbyterian Church this week, Brown’s mother, Penny Meek, and brother Tucker Brown, announced plans to raise additional money for the Thomas Brown Scholarship Fund by holding a two-mile fun run on the anniversary of his disappearance . . . .

