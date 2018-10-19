Clash of Cats features top-ranked teams in the state

The eyes of Texas are on this one—No. 4 Canadian (5-1, 1-0) versus No. 2 Childress (5-0, 1-0).

Arguably, the two best 3A-DII teams in Region 1 both reside in district 3-3A, and will battle at Wildcat Stadium in the 16th edition of the Clash of Cats.

“I kinda like being the underdog,” said Wildcat Head Coach Chris Koetting. “If people say they’re the favorite, I’m all for that. I think our kids really respond when people are doubting them…I’ve seen it happen with the Canadian Wildcats, when a big game shows up, they usually show up and play. I told them yesterday, this is your turn, you’ve seen it. Our teams in the past step up in a really big game, and now it’s your turn to really step up and get it done.”

While pundits expect another hotly contested battle that will likely determine a district champion, the history of the rivalry suggests a clear favorite…

