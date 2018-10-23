With Monday’s start of early voting in TX, the general election race officially begins

Early voting by personal appearance in November’s general election begins next Monday, Oct. 22, and continues through Friday, Nov. 2. With a full slate of statewide, legislative and congressional seats to decide—many, if not all, contested—the stakes in this election are high.

In Hemphill County, early voting for all precincts will be conducted from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday, on the second floor of the courthouse.

While there are no contested county-wide races up for grabs, local voters are also being asked to determine the fate of a $15 million bond election for the Canadian Independent School District. The proposed bond issue is the latest in a series of measure aimed at funding capital expenses with bond proceeds, which are not subject to recapture by the state. The funds from this bond will purchase annual capital expenditures and supplies, such as classroom furniture, technology supplies, library books, extracurricular equipment, classroom supplies, school buses and facility upgrades. Additional projects under consideration include expansion of vocational technology programs and facilities, a solar energy project, and community partnerships.

More information on the bond issue has been published under legal notices, and can be found in last week’s edition of The Record. See the bond issue ballot below.

Early voting on the school bond issue will be conducted at the Canadian ISD Administration Building, located at 800 Hillside. On election day, balloting on the bond issue will be conducted in each of Hemphill County’s eight precinct locations (listed below).

Several key races will be decided in the Nov. 6 election. Among the most notable is the U.S. Senate seat now held by Republican Ted Cruz, whose re-election bid has attracted a serious challenge from Democratic nominee and U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke and a lesser challenge from Libertarian candidate Neal M. Dikeman, who could be the eventual spoiler if the race is a close one.

The contest for U.S. Representative from Texas’ 13th Congressional District is also a three-way race, pitting incumbent Mac Thornberry against Democratic nominee Greg Sagan, of Amarillo, and Libertarian Calvin De Weese, of Iowa Park.

State-level election contests feature three-way races, as well, for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller of public accounts, general land office commissioner, and agriculture commission, and railroad commission. Voters will also make several judicial picks for the state supreme court, court of criminal appeals and court of appeals.

Both District 31 State Senator Kel Seliger, of Amarillo, and District 88 State Representative Ken King, of Canadian, fended off serious challengers in the Republican Party primaries, and now face only little-known challengers from the Libertarian party in their re-election bids.

The Republican nominee for 31st District Judge, Steven R. Emmert, of Wheeler, is unopposed in his re-election bid, as are several local candidates, including County Judge George Briant, District and County Clerk Lisa Johnson, County Treasurer Kay Smallwood and Justice of the Peace Larry Dunnam.

Applications for those wishing to have their ballots mailed must be received by Friday, Oct. 26. Hemphill County residents may request an application to vote by mail, either by contacting the office of County/District Clerk Lisa Johnson at 400 Main St., Suite 203, Hemphill County Courthouse; calling 806.323.6212; or by downloading the application online. Completed applications should be mailed to Lisa Johnson at PO Box 867, Canadian, TX 79014.

If you are voting by mail because you are disabled or are 65 years of age or older, you may use a single application to request ballots by mail for all county elections in the calendar year. While you can submit this “annual” application anytime during the calendar year, it must be received at least 11 days before the first election in which you seek to request a ballot by mail.

For more information, contact Johnson’s office at 806.323.6212.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6. Polling places will be open that day from 7 am to 7 pm in the locations shown below:

NOV. 6 POLLING LOCATIONS

Pct. 101 Hemphill County Courthouse 400 Main St.

Pct. 201 Fire Station 2 Main St.

Pct. 202 Pct. #2 Barn 11625 FM 1453

Pct. 301 Baker Elementary School 723 Cheyenne Ave.

Pct. 302 Gem Community Building 16425 CR S

Pct. 303 Pct. #3 Barn 9450 CR 22

Pct. 401 Canadian High School 621 S 5th St.

Pct. 402 Pct. #4 Barn 15168 FM 277

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

To learn more about Voter ID requirements in Texas, and for other information on issues such as special needs voters and voting rights, go online Vote Texas.

Texas’ League of Women Voters publishes a nonpartisan Voters Guide to the candidates that can be downloaded in either English or Spanish. Printed copies of the Guide will be made available at The Canadian Record upon request (call 806.323.6461), at a minimal cost of $2.50 each.

The Texas Tribune offers an online tool to voters who wish to prepare a personalized ballot, with information they need to know about voting this November.